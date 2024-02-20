Get our free mobile app

Slang words and phrases have always been a mystery; "Who came up with that?" "What did you say?" "Who talks like that?"

11 Slang Words You Need to Know in 2024

If you're new to Sioux Falls or South Dakota then you may discover that we have our own slang words and phrases just like our friends in Minnesota and Iowa.

In searching for slang words, BestLife.com dissected some of the most worthy slang from each state in America.

SOUTH DAKOTA

I would suspect that on the first trip you took with your grandparents across South Dakota the words 'Pert Near' were uttered more than once.

If you're saying something's pert near in South Dakota, you're just saying it's close by or "pretty near."

MINNESOTA

Minnesota's slang term gives me those vertical wrinkles between my eyes with Oh For.

When you say oh for in Minnesota, you can follow it up with a veritable number of words, ranging from cute to sure. Just make sure that whatever you use is positive, seeing as this phrase is meant to show excitement or delight.

IOWA

Puppy Chow doesn't have any canine relationship. But in Iowa it refers to a snack treat that you eat by the handful.

Made with cereal, peanut butter, chocolate, and other ingredients, its fair share of nicknames also includes monkey munch, muddy buddies, muddy munch, and reindeer chow.