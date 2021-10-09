Five Words Outsiders Think South Dakotans Say Wrong

Christine Manika (TSM)

Each and every state has its own way of saying certain words, and South Dakota is no different. Here's a list of five words outsiders think South Dakotans say wrong.

Get our free mobile app
Credit: Karim Sakhibgaree via Unsplash

"Crick": If an out-of-towner comes to South Dakota and hears you say "crick", they might be thinking there's something wrong with your neck. But nope, most South Dakotans prefer "crick" to "creek", and it appears "brook" and "stream" are completely out of the question here in the Mount Rushmore state.

Tom Baker

"Warsh": A number of midwestern states have a good portion of people who prefer "warsh" over "wash", but if someone from Washington state hears you say "Warshington", you might get a funny look from them.

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

"Coyote": Most Americans pronounce this animal "Ky-Oh-Tee", like the Wile E. Coyote cartoon. Here in South Dakota though, the "E" is silent. Just ask any USD alumn.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

"Pop": This one is pretty divisive across the country. Much of the nation calls it "soda", the south simply calls it "coke", but here in Dakotaland, nearly everyone calls it "pop".

gpointstudio

"Ope": Here in South Dakota "ope" can mean a number of things. From "sorry" to "excuse me", it's a handy word to have at your disposal. But most Americans would have no idea what you meant if you were to say "ope" in front of them.

Story Source: Insider

Story Source: Quick and Dirty Tips

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Barn House

Filed Under: South Dakota Slang
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top