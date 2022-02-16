Slovakia Stuns US in Shootout, Americans Out of Olympics
BEIJING (AP) — The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead.
Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, Peter Cehlarik had the winner and Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals.
The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his tournament-leading fifth goal of the tournament.
The Russians also moved on to the semifinals by beating Denmark 3-1.
