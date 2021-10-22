Snow in October! SF Police Seize More Than 60 Pounds of Cocaine

Talk about snow in October!

Authorities seized more than 60 pounds of cocaine on Tuesday (October 19) thanks to a drug investigation that dates back to 2020.

Dakota News Now is reporting that two Texas men are now in custody after being arrested Tuesday for attempting to transport more than 60 pounds of cocaine into Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

The arrest happened on Tuesday afternoon when South Highway Patrol officers pulled over a vehicle suspected of transporting drugs near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

After searching the car, police found 62 pounds of cocaine and a handgun inside. There hasn't been that much snow in Sioux Falls since last January!

According to Dakota News Now, the two suspects, 34-year-old Lennin Arturo Robles Parra and 29-year-old Isaias Lorenso Santos were arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony.

Tuesday's drug bust can be traced back to the work first started by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force in 2020. Police began to ramp up their investigation into cocaine distribution in the city at that time.

Authorities told Dakota News Now, the investigation is still ongoing and that no further information regarding Tuesday's arrest would be released at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks