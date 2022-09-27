Some Iowans Will Appear in One of 2022’s Most Popular Video Games

NBA 2K is one of the biggest video game franchises in the world, so it's pretty cool to see some of the Hawkeye State's very own make appearances on the game this year.

Obviously, it's also pretty cool that they'll dawn an NBA uniform either again, or for the first time ever.

As you'll soon see, there aren't that many young men that grow up in Iowa that go on to play in the NBA. So, we've also included several guys who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones and now represent two of Iowa's state schools in the league.

Let's take a look.

Truth be told, I was inspired to put this gallery together due to the fact that UNI's AJ Green, as you've seen above, will be making his first appearance on the video game this fall.

It's pretty damn cool to see someone you know in a video game if I do say so myself. Let alone an individual of the character of Green, and someone who has put in so much work to get to where he is today.

I spoke with AJ a bit about his decision to go pro and what it's been like for him since he signed his first NBA contract in July of this year. He joined Cornstalks and Sports Talk just a few days prior to the start of the NBA Summer League:

I also discussed Keegan Murray's play with the Kings with Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee in late July of this year:

