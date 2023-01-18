If you haven't been enjoying college basketball here in Iowa, now might be the time to get started. The Iowa Hawkeyes are the 10th-ranked team in the country, with a record of 14-3. They take on the Michigan State Spartans tonight (1-18-23) at 6 p.m. The college basketball team located in Ames isn't far behind.

The whiteout that took place in Ames last night had nothing to do with the winter storm getting ready to hit Iowa. Fans were asked to pack the crowd wearing white, to show support for the 12th-ranked Cyclones, and they certainly responded. The entire gym is packed with fans wearing white, as the Iowa State men's basketball team took on the 7th-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns.

Get our free mobile app

The Texas Longhorns made the trip to Iowa boasting a 15-2 record at the time and by the night's end, that record changed. The Cyclones took a 1-point, lead going into halftime, with a score of 36-35. In the second half, the Cyclones came out swinging.

According to KCRG, Jaren Holmes scored 21 points and Gabe Kalscheur added another 16 points. Caleb grill finished with 17 and Osun Osunniyi contributed 11 points with 7 rebounds.

Cyclones basketball fans may remember the name Tyrese Hunter as he transferred from Iowa State to the Longhorns in May of last year. He was held to 10 points for the entire game and was held scoreless in the 2nd half.

The student section had a fun time letting him know they weren't fans of the transfer as he was greeted with boos and it didn't stop there. Tyrese was also heckled with some obscene chants from the student section, which were echoed throughout the game. Kids will be kids I guess...

Between the 9-9 UNI Panthers, 14-4 Iowa Hawkeyes, and (now) 14-3 Iowa State Cyclones, basketball is rocking at an all-time high this season in Iowa. The Iowa State men's basketball team's next match-up takes place on Saturday, January 21, at 1:00 p.m.