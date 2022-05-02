Some of TV’s Greatest Shows Were Born In Beresford

For those of us of a 'certain age', we look back with warm memories of Mike, Robbie, Chip, and Ernie. And of course, Dad Steve Douglas and housekeeper Uncle Charley (Or Bub if you loved the early episodes). Don't remember them? Well, your parents do, or maybe your grandparents.

'My Three Sons' was one of those shows that was a TV staple in millions of home around the country. Perhaps now it might be called a 'gentle comedy'. In its day we not only laughed at the antics of the Douglas Family, we loved all the characters (Yes, even the dog 'Tramp'). And what a success it was!

'My Three Sons' aired on ABC from 1960-1965, then moved over to CBS and was a continuing hit until 1972. That is a long stretch.

Get our free mobile app

And to think it was brought to us by a guy from Beresford, South Dakota.

The executive producer of the show was a gentleman named Don Fedderson. Born in Beresford in 1913, Don went on to a hugely successful career in television. Not only was he the executive producer of 'My Three Sons', he also created several television shows including 'The Millionaire' (on CBS from 1955-1960), 'Who Do You Trust?' on ABC 1957-63 & hosted by Johnny Carson) and yes...he gave us Sissy, Buffy, and Jody. You see, Don Fedderson also created 'Family Affair' (on CBS 1966-71).

Oh, and by the way, if your house was one of those that never missed 'The Lawrence Welk Show', you can give a huge thanks to Don, because when ABC canceled the series in 1971, he brought it to syndication and kept it coming into the TV in your living room!

Oh, and one more 'by the way'...did you love 'Petticoat Junction'? No, Don didn't create that show, but if you remember Betty Jo's husband Steve Elliot...well, that was Don Fedderson's son, actor Mike Minor!

Don passed away in 1994 at the age of 81.

So the next time you're watching a classic episode of 'My Three Sons', remember the Beresford native who brought it to you!