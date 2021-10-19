Soup Sold at Costco in South Dakota Is Getting Recalled

Last week it was the possibility of plastic being embedded in ground turkey that forced Butterball to recall more than 14,000 pounds of its product.

Now the prospect of rouge plastic showing up in a food item sold at Costco in South Dakota has triggered another recall.

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company is recalling 14,968 sleeves of refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon because the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces.

The soup was sold at Costco (Item #1270666), locations in South Dakota and 12 other states in 2-24 ounce Sleeved Packs (UPC: 0 30383 19649 6). The ready-to-eat soups have a Use By Date of 12-22-2021 printed on the bottom of the sleeve, and on the edge of the individual cup lids.

The potential issue was first reported by a consumer on Sunday (October 17), when a circular piece of plastic, about 1.5 inches in diameter with sharp and pointed edges, was found in a container of the soup.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Authorities are advising consumers to throw away any of the product they have at home or return it to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Ivar's at (425) 493-1402, Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Central time.

