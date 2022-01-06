South Dakota AG Charges Former Police Officer With Assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general is charging a former Sioux Falls police officer with assaulting a man he was arresting while working as a police officer last year.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says his office will prosecute former Officer Joseph Larson.

According to court documents, Larson was arresting a man in late July when he allegedly used improper force by repeatedly striking the man in his groin while trying to buckle him into the back of a patrol car.

It was not clear whether Larson had legal representation. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful Thursday.

