South Dakota BBB Warns ‘Tis the Season for Ticket Scammers

Now that more and more artists are back out on the road doing shows again, more and more people are buying concert tickets online, which can and often does present the opportunity to get scammed, if a person is not careful.

With the holiday season around the corner, I imagine there will be quite a few concert tickets under people's Christmas trees this year to some of the superstars that will be touring the Sioux Empire and the nation in 2023.

The Better Business Bureau has a few tips that if followed correctly will prevent you from getting ripped off by concert and event ticket scammers.

Jessie Schmidt, with the South Dakota Better Business Bureau, told Dakota News Now, “It’s easy to get scammed when you’re buying tickets and certainly because everything is online anymore and you can’t assume that their first site you go to is the legitimate ticket site.”

Let's face it, when a big concert or event is announced, most people have a tendency to purchase tickets immediately, before they're gone, right? It's just human nature. That rush to buy tickets can get you in trouble if you're not careful.

Experts like Jim Johnson, the assistant general manager for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, recommend that you tap the breaks for just a moment when buying your tickets to make sure the site you've visited is completely legitimate.

Johnson told Dakota News Now, “Unfortunately, it does happen a lot of the time. What we always recommend people do is go to the venue website and go to their events page and click the ticket purchase link.”

Being sure that you're on a legitimate website is absolutely vital when it comes to ensuring that you don't get scammed in the ticket-buying process.

Clicking on the wrong link could have you out a chunk of change, and also threaten the security of your phone.

Schmidt told Dakota News Now, “It opens you up to all kinds of nefarious items, if you click it on your phone and you do banking on your phone and you download malware to your phone, it’s a bad deal.”

One of the safest ways to purchase tickets for a concert or event is to buy them directly from the website of the venue hosting the show or from reputable websites like Ticketmaster, and StubHub.

Something to keep in mind as you get caught up in the euphoria of buying tickets during the upcoming 2023 concert and event season.

Source: Dakota News Now