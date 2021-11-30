South Dakota Cities Shatter Weather Records For November Heat

Did you get out and enjoy Monday's unseasonably nice weather? It was an amazing record-breaking warm day for much of the Sioux Falls Tri-State area.

Records were shattered all over parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Some locations were 25-30 degrees above normal.

According to the National Weather Service In Sioux Falls these are some of the warm temperature records broken on Monday, November 29....

Sioux Falls...New Record +67 Old Record +60 in 1973

Mitchell...New Record +70 Old Record +63 in 1932

Huron...New Record +66 Old Record +62 in 1932

Yankton...New Record + 70 Old Record +67 in 1998

Sioux City, IA...New Record +70 Old Record +63 in 2014

Spencer, IA...New Record +68 Old Record +63 in 1998

Marshall, MN...New Record +60 Old Record +59 in 2020

And there is more great warm weather ahead this week for the region. Check out this week's NWS forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of rain between 10 pm and 1 am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

