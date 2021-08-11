South Dakota COVID Cases Up 38 Per Day Last Week

COVID cases are climbing around the country South Dakota is no different.

According to Dakota News Now, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 733 new cases of COVID-19 were found last week, spanning August 1 - 7. There were an average of 90 cases per day reported, up from 52 the previous week. That is an increase of 73 percent.

The total increase in the number of active cases rose from 492 to 1,149. There was also one new COVID death last week in the state.

As of this writing, only four counties in the state, Duel, Dewey, Union, and Custer, are shown to have substantial community spread. Both Minnehaha and Pennington Counties have only moderate community spread.

75 people in South Dakota are hospitalized with COVID-19.

As for vaccinations, 60 percent of the state, at least those over the age of 12, have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. 54.7 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.