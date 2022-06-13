South Dakota Fireworks Laws, Displays and Safety Tips

Skyrocket's in flight, it's almost time for a little Independence Day delight in South Dakota. Sorry about the feeble attempt at trying to steal a lyric from the Starland Vocal Band.

I loved the 4th of July as a kid and still do as an adult. I mean, who doesn't enjoy blowing stuff up, or at least watching stuff being blown up, right?

This weekend, if you plan on celebrating our nation's Independence with pyrotechnics, here are a few things you should know, so you don't lose some of your freedoms on the day set aside to celebrate them.

Be Courteous: Your Fireworks Can Sound Just Like Combat to Vets

When do Fireworks Go On Sale in South Dakota?

When it comes to fireworks laws in South Dakota, the only restriction the state places on them is they must be discharged between June 27 and July 5. After that, the state turns things over to the local governments to set their own fireworks regulations.

Are Fireworks Allowed in Sioux Falls?

If you live in Sioux Falls, here are the fireworks rules to follow to ensure you don't receive a visit from one of Sioux Falls's finest.

"The use of fireworks within Sioux Falls city limits is illegal" - City of Sioux Falls

Fireworks that fly in the air with a report (in other words, the cool ones that contain a loud bang) are illegal to shoot within Sioux Falls city limits.

What is legal in Sioux Falls are fireworks like; sparklers, snakes, and other pyrotechnics that don’t go airborne or have an audible report. Should you get busted for not adhering to the Sioux Falls firework restrictions, you could be facing a $95.00 fine in some cases.

Are Fireworks Allowed at State Parks?

If you plan on doing a little camping over the long holiday weekend, don't make shooting fireworks part of the plan if you're staying in a state park. Fireworks are prohibited in every South Dakota state park.

If you're the type of person that is fond of your fingers and doesn't want to put your digits in jeopardy, here is where to watch community firework displays around the area should you choose to go the spectator route.

When is the Sioux Falls Fireworks Display?

Fireworks make their return in 2022 to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls on July 4 around 10:00 PM. Prior to the fireworks display, the city plans to host an evening of music and other entertainment organized by Sioux Falls Fireworks & Community Events.

There are a number of displays planned for cities around Sioux Falls and throughout South Dakota. All that information can be found here.

Fireworks Safety:

If you plan on shooting fireworks of any kind, one thing to definitely keep in mind. ALWAYS soak your spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

Speaking of fireworks safety, here is a list of common sense fireworks safety practices from the National Safety Council:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

