The South Dakota State Jackrabbits notched another impressive win on Saturday, coming from behind to take down ranked Youngstown State for their first MVFC victory.

The Jackrabbits remain perfect at 5-0, and are holding steady at #2 in the latest set of rankings.

The USD Coyotes picked up another home win to even their record at 3-3, but it wasn't enough to hold onto their spot from last week.

Here's a look at the poll:

1 North Dakota State 5-0 1,398 1 2 South Dakota State 5-0 1,340 2 3 Tarleton State 6-0 1,268 3 4 Montana 5-0 1,221 4 5 Montana State 4-2 1,207 5 6 UC Davis 4-1 1,036 7 7 Lehigh 6-0 1,000 9 8 Southern Illinois 4-1 968 10 9 Illinois State 3-2 899 6 10 Tennessee Tech 5-0 897 11 11 Idaho 2-3 779 12 12 Monmouth 4-1 768 14 13 North Dakota 3-2 764 15 14 Northern Arizona 4-2 529 13 15 Jackson State 4-1 491 17 16 Austin Peay 4-2 473 22 17 Rhode Island 4-2 465 8 18 Villanova 3-2 389 18 19 Abilene Christian 3-3 385 19 20 Lamar 4-1 333 20 21 West Georgia 5-1 299 16 22 Harvard 3-0 280 25 23 South Dakota 3-3 233 21 24 Presbyterian 5-0 228 23 25 Mercer 4-1 184 NR

Dropped Out of Top 25: Youngstown State (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Youngstown State (3-2, 0-1 MVFC), 147; Stephen F. Austin (4-2, 2-0 Southland), 97; Southeastern Louisiana (4-2, 2-0 Southland), 52; Sacramento State (2-3, 0-1 Big Sky), 21; Gardner-Webb (3-2, 1-0 OVC-Big South), 16; Alabama State (4-2, 2-0 SWAC), 11; Brown (2-1, 1-0 Ivy), 9; Furman (4-1, 2-0 SoCon), 7; North Carolina Central (4-2), 2

