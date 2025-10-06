SDSU Holds at #2 in Latest FCS Top 25, USD Falls After Win
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits notched another impressive win on Saturday, coming from behind to take down ranked Youngstown State for their first MVFC victory.
The Jackrabbits remain perfect at 5-0, and are holding steady at #2 in the latest set of rankings.
The USD Coyotes picked up another home win to even their record at 3-3, but it wasn't enough to hold onto their spot from last week.
Here's a look at the poll:
|1
|North Dakota State
|5-0
|1,398
|1
|2
|South Dakota State
|5-0
|1,340
|2
|3
|Tarleton State
|6-0
|1,268
|3
|4
|Montana
|5-0
|1,221
|4
|5
|Montana State
|4-2
|1,207
|5
|6
|UC Davis
|4-1
|1,036
|7
|7
|Lehigh
|6-0
|1,000
|9
|8
|Southern Illinois
|4-1
|968
|10
|9
|Illinois State
|3-2
|899
|6
|10
|Tennessee Tech
|5-0
|897
|11
|11
|Idaho
|2-3
|779
|12
|12
|Monmouth
|4-1
|768
|14
|13
|North Dakota
|3-2
|764
|15
|14
|Northern Arizona
|4-2
|529
|13
|15
|Jackson State
|4-1
|491
|17
|16
|Austin Peay
|4-2
|473
|22
|17
|Rhode Island
|4-2
|465
|8
|18
|Villanova
|3-2
|389
|18
|19
|Abilene Christian
|3-3
|385
|19
|20
|Lamar
|4-1
|333
|20
|21
|West Georgia
|5-1
|299
|16
|22
|Harvard
|3-0
|280
|25
|23
|South Dakota
|3-3
|233
|21
|24
|Presbyterian
|5-0
|228
|23
|25
|Mercer
|4-1
|184
|NR
Dropped Out of Top 25: Youngstown State (24)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Youngstown State (3-2, 0-1 MVFC), 147; Stephen F. Austin (4-2, 2-0 Southland), 97; Southeastern Louisiana (4-2, 2-0 Southland), 52; Sacramento State (2-3, 0-1 Big Sky), 21; Gardner-Webb (3-2, 1-0 OVC-Big South), 16; Alabama State (4-2, 2-0 SWAC), 11; Brown (2-1, 1-0 Ivy), 9; Furman (4-1, 2-0 SoCon), 7; North Carolina Central (4-2), 2
Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA
