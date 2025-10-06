SDSU Holds at #2 in Latest FCS Top 25, USD Falls After Win

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits notched another impressive win on Saturday, coming from behind to take down ranked Youngstown State for their first MVFC victory.

The Jackrabbits remain perfect at 5-0, and are holding steady at #2 in the latest set of rankings.

The USD Coyotes picked up another home win to even their record at 3-3, but it wasn't enough to hold onto their spot from last week.

Here's a look at the poll:

1North Dakota State5-01,3981
2South Dakota State5-01,3402
3Tarleton State6-01,2683
4Montana5-01,2214
5Montana State4-21,2075
6UC Davis4-11,0367
7Lehigh6-01,0009
8Southern Illinois4-196810
9Illinois State3-28996
10Tennessee Tech5-089711
11Idaho2-377912
12Monmouth4-176814
13North Dakota3-276415
14Northern Arizona4-252913
15Jackson State4-149117
16Austin Peay4-247322
17Rhode Island4-24658
18Villanova3-238918
19Abilene Christian3-338519
20Lamar4-133320
21West Georgia5-129916
22Harvard3-028025
23South Dakota3-323321
24Presbyterian5-022823
25Mercer4-1184NR

Dropped Out of Top 25: Youngstown State (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Youngstown State (3-2, 0-1 MVFC), 147; Stephen F. Austin (4-2, 2-0 Southland), 97; Southeastern Louisiana (4-2, 2-0 Southland), 52; Sacramento State (2-3, 0-1 Big Sky), 21; Gardner-Webb (3-2, 1-0 OVC-Big South), 16; Alabama State (4-2, 2-0 SWAC), 11; Brown (2-1, 1-0 Ivy), 9; Furman (4-1, 2-0 SoCon), 7; North Carolina Central (4-2), 2

Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA

