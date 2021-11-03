South Dakota Sheriff Who Responded To Ravnsborg Crash Has Died

The South Dakota sheriff who responded To Attorney General Ravnsborg's fatal crash has died.

Dakota News Now is reporting that 69-year-old Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek died on Tuesday.

Sheriff Volek has served as sheriff of Hyde County for 22 years. The cause of death is yet to be released.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Volek has been in the news as he was the law enforcement official that responded to South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's fatal car crash in September of 2020.

On Sep. 12, 2020 the Attorney General was driving home to Pierre from a political fundraiser when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever who was walking on the side of the road.

Ravnsborg was fined $500 each for two misdemeanor traffic violations plus $3,742 for court costs.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment is November 9.