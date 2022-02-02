South Dakota State Park ‘Mothers Day’ Reservations Opening Soon

Start planning now to celebrate with Mom on Mother's Day Weekend at one of South Dakota's great state parks. But you'd better get your reservation early.

Mothers Day, 2022 is on Sunday, May 8. That is also the weekend that South Dakota State Parks will be offering free State Park administration and free fishing on lakes and rivers.

So when can you start getting reservations at South Dakota State Parks for Mothers Day weekend?

That would be this Saturday, February 5. That is the first day to reserve campsites, camping cabins, modern lodging, and picnic shelters for arrival Friday, May 6.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. Central Time for all facilities on the 90-day reservation window. All facilities at Custer State Park accept reservations one year before arrival.

Reserve your lodging and day-use shelters online at Go Outdoors South Dakota or call 1-800-710-2267.

Visit our events calendar for a list of upcoming South Dakota State Parks events and download the complete 90-Day reservation calendar at campsd.com.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has launched a new Go Outdoors South Dakota e-commerce system which allows for a one-stop shop for camping reservations and purchases licenses including Hunting, Fishing, and Park Entrance Licenses.

You can log in and set up a camping profile before Saturday.

South Dakota operates 13 state parks, 43 recreation areas, 6 nature areas, and 1 trail, totaling approximately 96,000 acres.

South Dakota State Parks and recreation areas range in size from the 19-acre Sandy Shore Recreation Area to the 71,000-acre Custer State Park. It was the first park established in the system, in 1919.

Good Earth State Park at Blood Run, just southeast of Sioux Falls is the most recent park, added in 2013.