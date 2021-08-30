South Dakota Weather Is About as Extreme as It Gets

Fresh off the heels of several bands of severe weather hammering parts of Southeastern South Dakota over the weekend, a lot of people were heading for the record books to see where the torrential downpour ranked among some of the biggest rain events in local history.

And sure enough, Saturday's (August 28) official rainfall total in Sioux Falls - 3.35 inches - did break the existing mark for precipitation on that day (2.37 inches in 1932).

But that only tells part of the story.

Places around the city got as much as six inches of rain, the Lennox area dealt with an F1 tornado, and several others spots had issues with power outages that were triggered by high winds.

Just another reminder about just how extreme the weather can be in this part of the world.

Stacker has tracked all of the weather extremes from across America, and South Dakota is among the ten states with the biggest variances.

The hottest temperature on record in the history of the Mount Rushmore State came just 15 years ago when the mercury hit 120 degrees in Fort Pierre on July 15, 2006.

To find the coldest day in state history, you have to travel back to the days of the Great Depression, when the temperature dropped to -58 degrees in McIntosh on February 17, 1936.

That's a swing of 178 degrees from warmest to coolest.

But as incredible as that difference in temperatures is, five other states have seen bigger extremes over the years:

Montana - 187 degrees (117 to -70)

North Dakota - 181 degrees (121 to -60)

Wyoming - 181 degrees (115 to -66)

Alaska - 180 degrees (160 to -80)

California - 179 degrees (134 to -45)

South Dakota - 178 degrees (120 to -58)

Idaho - 178 degrees (118 to -60)

Colorado - 176 degrees (115 to -61)

Minnesota - 175 degrees (115 to -60)

Nevada - 175 degrees (125 to -50)

So as we currently deal with the 'dog days' of summer, remember six months from now we'll be wishing for some of that late August sunshine.