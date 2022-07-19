As we pass the midway point of the summer, road construction in and around the Sioux Falls area is picking up.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work has begun on a series of various pavement projects in and around the city.

Work on the $722,000 project is being done by Forby Contracting, Inc. of Hinkley, Minnesota, and includes pavement and joint repair for each location.

Interstate 29 from Lennox to Sioux Falls

Interstate 90 from Brandon to Sioux Falls

South Dakota Highway 100 from Madison Street to Rice Street in Sioux Falls

South Dakota Highway 115 from Dell Rapids to Sioux Falls

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction until the concrete has attained the strength to reopen all lanes.

The overall completion date for the project is June 30, 2023.

