All Aboard South Dakota’s Weather Roller Coaster

Weather this nice in early January is both the good news and the bad news.

Temperatures reaching the low 40s in Sioux Falls Monday (January 3) gave us all a nice respite from the frigid weather that ushered in 2022 over the weekend.

And even though we fell short of a record high (47 degrees in 1962), the warmth was a big positive albeit with the other shoe about to drop meteorologically.

A quick look ahead at this week's forecast shows wind chills dropping to 20 below zero in less than 48 hours with air temperatures checking in at -6 degrees by Thursday morning.

That 50 to 60-degree swing is a perfect example of just how extreme the weather can be in the Mount Rushmore State.

And historically we're one of the worst in the nation.

Stacker has tracked all of the weather extremes from across America, and South Dakota is among the ten states with the biggest variances.

The hottest temperature on record in the history of South Dakota came just 15 years ago when the mercury hit 120 degrees in Fort Pierre on July 15, 2006.

To find the coldest day in state history, you have to travel back to the days of the Great Depression, when the temperature dropped to -58 degrees in McIntosh on February 17, 1936.

That's a swing of 178 degrees from warmest to coolest.

But as incredible as that difference in temperatures is, five other states have seen bigger extremes over the years:

Montana - 187 degrees (117 to -70)

North Dakota - 181 degrees (121 to -60)

Wyoming - 181 degrees (115 to -66)

Alaska - 180 degrees (160 to -80)

California - 179 degrees (134 to -45)

South Dakota - 178 degrees (120 to -58)

Idaho - 178 degrees (118 to -60)

Colorado - 176 degrees (115 to -61)

Minnesota - 175 degrees (115 to -60)

Nevada - 175 degrees (125 to -50)

