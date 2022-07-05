South Dakota Woman Rams Police Cars, Arrested After Pursuit

How many times do you suppose crashing into a police car led to a getaway for someone who was about to be arrested? There have likely been a few, but this was not one of them.

According to Dakota News Now, 29-year-old Jamie Charging Crow was arrested early on the morning of July 4. She was spotted in a stolen car at around 1 am in the southwestern part of Sioux Falls.

Officers attempted to pull her over. That's when Charging Crow allegedly decided to start the 4th of July demolition derby a little early. She is reported to have hit a police car and drove towards an officer on foot who had to jump out of the way. She escaped capture at that time.

After 7 am, an officer spotted the same stolen car and tried to stop Charging Crow. A pursuit followed that took 40 minutes before she was stopped in the southwest part of the city.

Charging Crow had warrants out for driving while intoxicated and other charges. During the investigation, a small amount of meth was found in the car. She was charged with felony aggravated eluding of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, as well as previous warrants.