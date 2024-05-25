This will be the perfect weekend for an outdoor cookout, so make sure your shopping list includes all the necessary staples that you will need for ribs, chicken, brats, and burgers. Plus, all the fixins for a good side dish.

What's Your Go-To Side Dish

Grab a rack or three baby back ribs, your favorite rub, and plenty of wood chips. Let's make the neighborhood jealous. Get them drooling as they have their morning coffee while you head back into the kitchen.

Choose Your Side Dish

Should you feel the need to crowd your plate with two or three other things while getting your fill of ribs, you can keep it simple or try and pair a new side dish with the main feature. Me, just give me the meat and a bib.

Anyone who has enjoyed barbequed ribs has likely scooped on potato salad, coleslaw, cornbread, baked beans, or some cold pasta salad. I never did understand the corn on the cob bit.

Now that we having the summer weather jitters, the menu begs for fresh. And that fresh will probably come out of your garden or from the local Farmers Market. Stock up on those fresh-picked veggies to create a side dish that won't compete with the juggernaut of flavors coming from the ribs.

My Better Side Dish, Ahead

In the meantime scan the gallery below for something new that your guests will enjoy without having a meat hangover.

5 Best Sides with Ribs

