Take a South Dakota guy and drop him into the 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City and what do you get? The grand champion! Travis Duffy of Pierre, SD. and his Last Call Heroes barbecue team traveled to Kansas City - which is filled with tough competition - and took home the grand champion trophy and $15,000.

Over 470 competitors filled the Kansas Speedway infield for the 2021 American Royal World Series of Barbecue last weekend.

The American Royal is more than just a barbecue contest. It includes rodeo, livestock, horse, and agriculture events over eight weeks in the fall. The Royal is also where the Kansas City Royals baseball team gets its nickname.

We spoke to Travis about the huge win:

"It's just a dream come true. To go to the American Royal Championship and win it all on my 3rd try was definitely a bucket-list item to check off. We just gave the judges what they wanted and they liked our food and they crowned us the champions."

Duffy is sponsored by Fireplace Pros / BBQ Heaven and he's doing a special BBQ Pitmasters event this Saturday night, October 23, at Fireplace Pros / BBQ Heaven from 6-9 pm. He'll share tips and secrets and his Compart Ribs and Snake River Farms Brisket. Tickets are $100 per person which is well worth the price to get a few award-winning tips.

Duffy says he'll be cooking up brisket at the Fireplace Pros / BBQ Heaven on Saturday night, adding that it's very rewarding to have those who attend his class send pictures of their grilling and smoking products when finished.

"Your brisket will have the same tenderness, spices, and juiciness that we've brought to competitions."

