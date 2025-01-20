Odds and Schedule for the NFL’s Championship Round

And then there were four. We're down to just two teams left in each conference in the NFL, and we're ready for the AFC and NFC Championship contests coming up on Sunday.

Buffalo will visit Kansas City in the AFC, while Philadelphia will play host to division rival Washington in the NFC Title Game.

Here's a look at all of the details for Sunday's games:

*Odds quoted are courtesy of ESPN Bet and are subject to change.

Sunday, January 26th

NFC Championship Game - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 2:00 FOX

#6 Washington Commanders @ #2 Philadelphia Eagles

Spread - Eagles favored by 5.5 points

Score Total - O/U 47.5 Total Points

AFC Championship Game - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, KC - 5:30 CBS

#2 Buffalo Bills @ #1 Kansas City Chiefs

Spread - Chiefs favored by 1.5 points

Score Total - O/U 48.5 Total Points

The storylines write themselves. A divisional rivalry tilt in the NFC featuring one of the best (if not the best) rookie quarterback of all-time. In the AFC, the three-peat hopes are still alive in Kansas City, but they have to get by Josh Allen and the Bills to get closer to that ultimate goal.

