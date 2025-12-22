At long last, we have a definitive move from the Kansas City Chiefs in regard to their future home.

The Chiefs, who have played in Kansas City, Missouri since 1963 are on the move.

They aren't going far, but the team will officially reside in Kansas City, Kansas within the next decade.

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they have entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to play their games there beginning in 2031.

The announcement comes after Kansas lawmakers approved a proposal Monday to help pay for a new domed stadium for the team. The Chiefs have been seeking a new stadium to replace popular but aging Arrowhead Stadium.

The agreement includes a $3 billion domed stadium to be built in Wyandotte County and a new Chiefs headquarters and training facility in Olathe, Kansas.

"Today is an extraordinary day in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas to bring a world-class stadium to our fans. This project represents another step in our legacy of innovation and our fan-first mentality, which started with my father, Lamar Hunt. The stadium, practice facility, and surrounding development will benefit the entire region, and further elevate Kansas City in the eyes of the country and the world."

The Legislative Coordinating Council, which includes the state's top lawmakers, voted unanimously inside a packed room at the state capitol to allow for STAR bonds to be issued to cover up to 70% of the cost of a stadium and accompanying district. The bonds would be paid off with state sales and liquor tax revenues generated in a defined area around it.

The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium on the Missouri side of Kansas City since 1972. Kansas City (Missouri) Mayor Quinton Lucas and city officials planned to address the media later Monday.

