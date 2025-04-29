Trio of Augustana Vikings Earn NFL Opportunities Post Draft

The Augustana Vikings continue to be a dominant force in the DII college football ranks, and that success has continued to propel the program's stars to opportunities at the next level.

No Vikings heard their names called on draft day last weekend, but there are a total of three that have earned NFL opportunities as of now.

Running Back Jarod Epperson, and Defensive Backs Peyton Buckley and JayVian Farr have all been invited to rookie minicamps.

All three were tremendously accomplished players during their time here in Sioux Falls. Epperson is the program's all-time leading rusher, Buckley garnered consistent accolades from the NSIC and nationally, and Farr was recognized several times on All-NSIC teams and finished his career with 3 interceptions and 2 recovered fumbles.

Congratulations to the tremendous trio on their opportunities in the NFL and beyond!

Sources: Augie FB on Twitter

