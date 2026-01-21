Will he, or won't he? That is the question once again this offseason surrounding the playing future of Tight End Travis Kelce in Kansas City.

Kelce is technically a free agent this offseason, but it would surprise most if he returns to the field with anyone other than Kansas City.

With the news that one-time Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been re-hired to the post this week, Kelce couldn't hide his emotions regarding the news.

He may have also hinted at his future plans.

Per ProFootballTalk:

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable, growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it’s gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.” While Kelce, 36, has reached the age where retirement is going to be a discussion every offseason, saying he’s looking forward to seeing Bieniemy in the building may be a hint that the tight end plans to return for another ride in 2026.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Kelce is already 36 years old and will be nearly 37 when the 2026 NFL season rolls around.

The good news if he does opt to return is that he showed very few signs of slowing down in 2025. Despite a disappointing season in which the team missed the playoffs, Kelce still finished with 851 yards and 5 touchdowns. Both numbers were improved from 2024.

The Chiefs face a long offseason of questions and speculation, including how soon and to what level will QB Patrick Mahomes return in 2026.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

