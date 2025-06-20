Minnesota Native, South Dakota Alum Lombard Signs with Chiefs

Make it now two former South Dakota Coyotes on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.

On Thursday afternoon, former USD Center and do-it-all lineman Joey Lombard announced on social media that he had signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after a tryout.

The Anoka, Minnesota native had originally earned a rookie minicamp tryout back in May with the team.

Here's a post confirming the news:

Per ProFootballTalk:

Center Joey Lombard and tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey are joining the offseason roster, Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports reports. Lombard was one of the 60 tryout players at the team’s rookie minicamp in May. He also tried out for the Saints at their rookie minicamp.

He started 48 games at South Dakota, playing center and left guard in his time in Vermillion. Lombard earned second-team All-America honors in 2024.

Lombard joined Overtime with Bert Remien earlier this year talking about his NFL dream and what sets him apart as a player:

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the OTA portion of the offseason, and Lombard, fellow Yote Jack Cochrane and the rest of the team will set their sights on training camp.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Jay Elsen Twitter

