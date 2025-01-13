Mahomes Continues to Rewrite Chiefs Passing Record Book

Mahomes Continues to Rewrite Chiefs Passing Record Book

Patrick Mahomes has had a stellar start to his career, which now includes topping the Chiefs all-time passing list in multiple categories.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion is now #1 in passing yardage, touchdowns, and more in Chiefs history.

Let's take a look at the top 10 all-time in Chiefs career passing yardage:

Getty Images
1) Patrick Mahomes - 2017-Present - 32,352 yards

Getty Images
2) Len Dawson - 1962-1975 - 28,507 yards

Getty Images
3) Trent Green - 2001-2006 - 21,459 yards

Getty Images
4) Alex Smith - 2013-2017 - 17,608 yards

Getty Images
5) Bill Kenney - 1980-1988 - 17,277 yards

Getty Images
6) Steve DeBerg - 1988-1991 - 11,873 yards

Getty Images
7) Mike Livingston - 1968-1979 - 11,295 yards

Getty Images
8) Elvic Grbac - 1997-2000 - 10,643 yards

Getty Images
9) Matt Cassel - 2009-2012 - 9,549 yards

Getty Images
10) Steve Bono - 1994-1996 - 6,489 yards

 

Mahomes and the Chiefs are gearing up for a run at a three peat this season. The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC and play host to the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round this weekend.

Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)

