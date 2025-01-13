Mahomes Continues to Rewrite Chiefs Passing Record Book
Patrick Mahomes has had a stellar start to his career, which now includes topping the Chiefs all-time passing list in multiple categories.
The three-time Super Bowl Champion is now #1 in passing yardage, touchdowns, and more in Chiefs history.
Let's take a look at the top 10 all-time in Chiefs career passing yardage:
1) Patrick Mahomes - 2017-Present - 32,352 yards
2) Len Dawson - 1962-1975 - 28,507 yards
3) Trent Green - 2001-2006 - 21,459 yards
4) Alex Smith - 2013-2017 - 17,608 yards
5) Bill Kenney - 1980-1988 - 17,277 yards
6) Steve DeBerg - 1988-1991 - 11,873 yards
7) Mike Livingston - 1968-1979 - 11,295 yards
8) Elvic Grbac - 1997-2000 - 10,643 yards
9) Matt Cassel - 2009-2012 - 9,549 yards
10) Steve Bono - 1994-1996 - 6,489 yards
Mahomes and the Chiefs are gearing up for a run at a three peat this season. The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC and play host to the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round this weekend.
Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)
