Mahomes Continues to Rewrite Chiefs Passing Record Book

Patrick Mahomes has had a stellar start to his career, which now includes topping the Chiefs all-time passing list in multiple categories.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion is now #1 in passing yardage, touchdowns, and more in Chiefs history.

Let's take a look at the top 10 all-time in Chiefs career passing yardage:

1) Patrick Mahomes - 2017-Present - 32,352 yards

2) Len Dawson - 1962-1975 - 28,507 yards

3) Trent Green - 2001-2006 - 21,459 yards

4) Alex Smith - 2013-2017 - 17,608 yards

5) Bill Kenney - 1980-1988 - 17,277 yards

6) Steve DeBerg - 1988-1991 - 11,873 yards

7) Mike Livingston - 1968-1979 - 11,295 yards

8) Elvic Grbac - 1997-2000 - 10,643 yards

9) Matt Cassel - 2009-2012 - 9,549 yards

10) Steve Bono - 1994-1996 - 6,489 yards

Mahomes and the Chiefs are gearing up for a run at a three peat this season. The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC and play host to the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round this weekend.

Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)