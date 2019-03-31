Sunday Night Baseball is Back on ESPN 99.1

Major League Baseball kicks off the season with Sunday Night Baseball from ESPN and once again ESPN 99.1 will cover the baseball season all through to the World Series.

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Every Sunday we begin with Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown at 5:00 PM followed by our game of the week. It all begins this Sunday, March 31 with the Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies. Time of the first pitch will be 6:00 PM.

This season you will hear high-profile games including a World Series rematch on July 14 between the Boston Red Sox and J.D. Martinez vs. Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw. Three New York Yankees and Aaron Judge vs. Boston Red Sox matchups. New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on August 25; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers on June 16. And the third-annual MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa, site of the Little League World Series – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates on August 18.

Jon Sciambi and Chris Singleton return as our lead play-by-play voices for MLB on ESPN Radio.

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