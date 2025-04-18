Overtime with Bert Remien Will Be Live from the 2025 NFL Draft!

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and ESPN Sioux Falls will be getting you closer than ever before to the premier spring event on the NFL calendar.

Next week, Overtime with Bert Remien will air live from Green Bay, Wisconsin on radio row to bring you live coverage from the draft. Our coverage is made possible by Kwik Star and Miller Lite!

Here's a look at the show schedule next week:

Thursday, April 24th - 10:00am - 11:30am

Friday, April 25th - 11:00am - 1:00pm

Bert Remien will bring you behind the scenes in Green Bay, and chat with several big Draft and NFL personalities throughout both shows.

Here's a look at the 2025 NFL Draft Schedule next week:

Thursday, April 24th - Round 1 - 7:00pm CT Start

Friday, April 25th - Round 2 & 3 - 6:00pm CT Start

Saturday, April 26th - Round 4-7 - 11:00am CT Start

In addition to the pair of live shows next week, ESPN Sioux Falls will also bring you ESPN Radio's live coverage of the draft on all three days.

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am - 1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!