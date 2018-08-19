INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sung Hyun Park blew one chance to jump back on top of the world Sunday. The South Korean star made sure it didn't happen again.

After missing a short birdie putt on the final hole of regulation and leaving the door open for Lizette Salas, Park made a 15-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship and reclaim the No. 1 spot.

The 25-year-old South Korean held top spot for one week last November.

If she continues playing like she did this weekend, Park could retain it for quite a while.

She became the second three-time winner on tour this season and now won five LPGA Tour titles over the past two years — including two majors.

And aside from a rare mishit, which led to a double bogey Saturday, Park played the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course almost flawlessly.

She opened with a 68 on Thursday, followed with a 63 on Friday and started in the next-to-last pairing after settling for 66 on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.