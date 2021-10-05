Taco Seasoning Sold in South Dakota Recalled

A popular taco seasoning blend, sold in South Dakota and 42 other states is being recalled by its manufacturer.

New Jersey-based B&G Foods, the maker of Tone's Taco Seasoning Blend, has voluntarily recalled 3,867 cases of its seasoning after it was determined that some of the products were mislabeled.

The items included in the recall were accidentally sent to stores with nutritional information for Tone's Lemon Pepper Seasoning Blend, which doesn't include wheat as an ingredient. That makes the taco seasoning potentially dangerous to anyone with a wheat allergy.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall is for the 23-ounce containers of Tone's Taco Seasoning Blend, which were sold at Sam's Club stores in 43 states and through the Sam's Club website.

The affected containers have the UPC number 0-41351-91461-5 and best-by dates of September 3, 2024 and September 6, 2024 on the bottom of the side of the container.

Consumers are advised to throw away any unused portions of the product they have on hand.

According to the Mayo Clinic, small children are most susceptible to wheat allergies while their immune systems are still developing.

The most common symptoms are hives, headaches, rashes, and nausea. In extreme cases, wheat allergy sufferers may go into severe anaphylactic shock, which can lead to throat and chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, and dizziness or fainting, and even death.

Refund requests can be made to B&G Foods by calling 1-800-247-5251 Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM CT.

