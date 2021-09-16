Take a Trip on the Great Pumpkin Train Ride in Minnesota

This is one ride Charlie Brown fans would approve of.

This coming October you'll have the chance to step aboard the Great Pumpkin Train Ride in Minnesota, where you can view everything Autumn from the comfort of a passenger train.

According to Only In Your State, you can find this unique train ride on Minnesota's North Shore, in and around the Duluth area.

Get our free mobile app

But if you want to get in on this festive fall ride, you'll have to reserve your spot now. They'll only be saying "All Aboard!" for just three days next month (October 21-24).

The rides are around 90 minutes long and run 5 times per day. Tickets for the train rides are $20, however, if you pay a little extra, you can upgrade to a fancy seat in a dome car.

During the ride, you'll experience narration, festive Halloween Music, and a great view of the North Shore of Lake Superior.

For more information on the Great Pumpkin Trade Ride, check out this article from Only In Your State Minnesota. For info on the train ride and run times, you can check out the Duluth Train Ride Website here. You can also get an idea of what it's like to ride on the North Shore Scenic Trains from this YouTube video below.

Story Source: Only In Your State Minnesota

Story Source: Duluth Trains