I think I can make it, oh wait...maybe not!

If you're a trucker, I'm guessing here's the one call you hope you never have to make to your insurance company.

A semi-truck driver from North Dakota had a little run-in with a train bridge while hauling a load through South Dakota's state capital late last week.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident took place on Thursday evening (October 13) under a train bridge located on South Pierre Street in Pierre.

Maddux Zerr, a 22-year-old semi-truck driver out of Jamestown North Dakota was attempting to travel north under the bridge when the trailer he was pulling behind his semi-truck became wedged underneath.

That's what you call a day ruiner for sure!

The Pierre bridge which only has a clearance of 11 feet, 3 inches has quite the reputation for adding semi-trucks to its collection. According to the Capital Journal, there have been several occasions throughout the years where truck drivers traveling north on Pierre street have failed to see traffic signs designating the appropriate truck route, instead choosing to follow the directions given by their GPS devices, in a number of cases the end result has been a truck wedgy like the one that happened on Thursday in Pierre.

Pierre police ended up citing the North Dakota trucker on Thursday for a truck route violation.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities were on the scene for well over an hour attempting to get the trailer removed from underneath the bridge.

