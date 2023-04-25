Tampa Bay Rays Win 14th Straight At Home Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career, and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern-era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, beating the Houston Astros 8-3 on Monday night.

Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers.

It had been first thought that the modern record was 15, held by the 1907 New York Giants. Research by the Elias Sports Bureau found that the Giants forfeited their first home game before the 15-game streak. The forfeit officially counted as a loss.

The longest streak in MLB history was 21 in a row, set the 1880 Chicago White Stockings, who became the Cubs, according to Elias.

"You look on the scoreboard, it seems like there's a new record broke every day," Bradley said. "It means a lot. So, it's like, what's tomorrow?"

The 22-year-old Bradley (3-0) allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings at Tropicana Field. In 15⅓ innings this season, the right-hander has struck out 23 and walked two.

Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena homered for the Astros, who had a four-game winning streak halted. Mauricio Dubon extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

