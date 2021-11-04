Halloween may be over, but Terror 29 Haunted House has a few scares left up its sleeve!

They've turned the lights out for the season, but that doesn't mean they're closed!

Turning the lights out only adds to the scare factor!

Terror 29 Haunted House will be hosting two Lights Out Nights on Friday, November 5th, and Saturday, November 6th.

What exactly is a Lights Out Night? Well, in an e-mail press release, Terror 29 explains it like this, "Your group is given a flashlight and it’s completely dark - you don’t know where to look…. PLUS all the monsters and freaks are roaming everywhere and anywhere! What would your level of anxiety be? Find out yourself, but get your tickets NOW - only 50 per hour each night for this special event. Will you survive the darkness?"

Terror 29 Haunted House is located at 25753 Cottonwood Avenue.

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased ahead of time on their website.

I don't mind a trip through a haunted house, but a Lights Out Night might be a bit too much for me. I'll leave that up to other brave souls.

