THANK YOU for Donating to the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon!

All of us here at Results-Townsquaremedia, the team at Sanford Children's Hospital, and our many sponsors want to send a BIG THANK YOU to the people of the Sioux Empire for their tremendous generosity during the 2021 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon.

Because of big hearted people just like you, our Cure Kids Cancer radio teams were able to raise $292,463 for the kids and families that are battling cancer here in the Sioux Empire.

Your generosity was off the charts again this year!

All the money we were able to raise the past couple of days will stay right here in the Sioux Falls area to help find life-saving treatments and eventually cures in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Every little bit helps, and we greatly appreciate all the support and all the donations made during the 2021 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon!