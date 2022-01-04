I don't know about you, but I definitely did not inherit the "wrapping" gene. And to clarify, I am not talking about the gene that was given to famous musicians like Eminem, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dog, and Dr. Dre.

I am referring to the ability to wrap presents. I am really awful at wrapping gifts. To be honest, I really suck. Every time I try, it's embarrassingly bad!

That's why around the holiday's I rely heavily upon the talented folks at the Sioux Falls Children's Inn gift wrap booth in The Empire Mall to make my Christmas presents look festive.

Get our free mobile app

Yep, I leave all my gift wrapping to the professionals, and apparently, I am not alone.

This past year was another banner one for the gift wrap booth and its benefactor, Sioux Falls Children's Inn.

The generosity of the people of the Sioux Empire was on full display this holiday season. Dakota News Now reports, the gift wrap booth was able to raise over $50,000 for Sioux Falls Children's Inn, a local shelter that provides free services for women, children, and men who are victims of family violence, elder abuse, child abuse, neglect, or sexual assault.

According to Dakota News Now, the gang at the gift wrap booth wrapped over 5000 gifts for holiday shoppers and wrapping challenged individuals like myself.

The Sioux Falls Children's Inn was founded in 1977. Since the day they opened, they have been empowering victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse to overcome trauma and rebuild their lives, free from abuse.

Children's Inn will be moving into a new, larger facility later this year, making fundraising more important than ever right now.

On behalf of everyone at Children's Inn and all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media, thank you very much for your support, and we will see you at the booth again next Christmas season.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls