The Buffalo Bills Have Made a Huge Trade

The NFL news cycle was strong on Tuesday, as the NFL trade deadline was/is at 4 pm ET.

The moves that were made involved the Washington Commanders going for a full rebuild, trading away defense lineman Chase Young amd Montez Sweat to the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings as well.

The Bears were reportedly listening to offers for 24-year-old cornerback Jaylon Johnson, which the Bills were reportedly interested in acquiring. In the end, the Bills didn’t trade for Johnson but did trade for another big name corner.

Ian Rapoport reports the Green Bay Packers are trading Rasul Douglas and a 5th round draft pick to the Bills for a 3rd round pick.

Douglas was the top rated cornerback on Pro Football Focus during week 7, and is 28 years old. He started his career in Philadelphia before going to Carolina in 2020 and Green Bay in 2021-2023.

Douglas is 6’2’’ and a ballhawk corner. He’s aggressive and physical. This is an excellent trade for Brandon Beane, who will likely get a third round compensatory pick in 2024 for losing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. They didn’t give up anything for Douglas.

Bills can now insert Douglas with Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson in coverages.

