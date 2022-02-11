The Fountain of Youth Can Be Found Right Here in South Dakota

You might think that the fountain of youth is a myth, but if you look close enough, it can be found in the Mount Rushmore State.

Certain types of water have been long thought to have healing powers for the human body. And there's one spot in South Dakota where you can see for yourself just how much these mystical waters can help. As long as you're willing to take a plunge.

Where Is South Dakota's Fountain of Youth?

That's right, Hot Springs, South Dakota. The area in and around the town of Hot Springs has been an asset to those who live there for centuries.

Originally, the Native Americans living on the land considered it sacred. The region around Hot Springs was inhabited by both the Lakota and Cheyenne Tribes.

Not only is Hot Springs home to Evan's Plunge (See Above Video), it's also where the world-famous Mammoth Site is located. The site was originally discovered in the 1970s and a number of mammoths have been unearthed since.

Hot Springs is also known as the "Gateway to the Black Hills", as it straddles the southern edge of the region. It's definitely not a bad place for a starting point when you're planning your summer vacation plans.

For more information on Hot Springs tourism and everything, this little gem of a town has to offer, check out the City of Hot Springs website.