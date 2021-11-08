The Largest Employers in Sioux Falls
Get our free mobile app
Where do People In Sioux Falls Work? The Largest Employers in Sioux Falls
Where do the people of Sioux Falls work? Well, according to the numbers a nearly 50,000 of us work for one of these 24 organizations.
Healthcare and financial services dominate the list, but big retail companies, education, and government are also represented.
Here are the top employers in Sioux Falls according to Sioux Falls Development.
13 Times Sioux Falls Made it into a 'Jeopardy!' Question
If the world was divided into Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune people, I would be down for Jeopardy! all the way. It's a lot more fun, it makes me feel smart because I can retain lots of trivia, and I am a horrible speller. So Wheel is out, no whammies.
Recently I discovered (I mean wasted a lot of time on) a website that is an archive of clues that have been on Jeopardy!.
While digging around the archive, I wanted to find out how often Sioux Falls came up in a question (Answer) on the show. Since 1990 Sioux Falls has been part of a question or an answer 13 times.
Source: j-archive.com
Inside the Turnblad Castle
Where do the people of Sioux Falls work? Well, according to the numbers a nearly 50,000 of us work for one of these 24 organizations.
Healthcare and financial services dominate the list, but big retail companies, education, and government are also represented.
Here are the top employers in Sioux Falls according to Sioux Falls Development.
- Sanford Health -11000-12000 employees
- Avera Health -7500-8000 employees
- Smithfield Foods - 3500-4000 employees
- Sioux Falls School District -3000-3500 employees
- HyVee Food Stores -3000-3500 employees
- Wells Fargo - 2000-2500 employees
- Citi - 1000-1500 employees
- City of Sioux Falls -1000-1500 employees
- Department of Veterans Affairs - 1000-1500 employees
- Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society -1000-1500 employees
- First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard - 1000-1500 employees
- LifeScape - 1000-1500 employees
- Walmart/Sam’s Club - 1000-1500 employees
- Raven Industries -800-900 employees
- MIDCO Data - 700-800 employees
- Billion Automotive Companies -650-700 employees
- StarMark Cabinetry -650-700 employees
- GreatLife Malaska Golf & Fitness - 600-650 employees
- Lewis Drugs -600-650 employees
- Showplace Wood Products -600-650 employees
- Sammons Financial Group - 550-600 employees
- Augustana University - 500-550 employees
- Daktronics -500-550 employees
- Scheels -500-550 employees