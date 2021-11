The Largest Employers in Sioux Falls

If the world was divided into Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune people, I would be down for Jeopardy! all the way. It's a lot more fun, it makes me feel smart because I can retain lots of trivia, and I am a horrible speller. So Wheel is out, no whammies.





Recently I discovered (I mean wasted a lot of time on) a website that is an archive of clues that have been on Jeopardy!.





While digging around the archive, I wanted to find out how often Sioux Falls came up in a question (Answer) on the show. Since 1990 Sioux Falls has been part of a question or an answer 13 times.