The Latest COVID Related Shortage May Be the Toughest One of All

Back in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of grousing when items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and gloves were impossible to come by on store shelves.

More than a year later, most of those shortages have come and gone, but now they've been replaced with one that really hits where it hurts.

In the liquor cabinet.

According to BestLife, South Dakota is one of four states (along with North Carolina, Ohio, and Vermont) that have seen issues with the supply chain which is leading to a disruption in the flow of booze.

It takes a complex network of manufactures, shippers, and transportation businesses to get your cocktail to your table. As states continue to open up, bars and restaurants are seeing a flock of customers flood in. While the return is welcome,

Market Realist is reporting that a combination of liquor manufacturers still ramping up production to meet demand after months of lockdowns, a shortage of glass impacting bottling companies, and an ongoing shortage of truck drivers is leading to a shortage of inventory at local bars, restaurants, and stores.

Some of your favorite brands are being impacted, including vodkas like Ketel One, Ciroc, and Tito's, nearly all brands of tequila, including Patron, 1800, Don Julio, and Jose Cuervo, as well as Malibu rum, Jameson, and Crown Royal whiskeys, as well as Woodford Reserve bourbon.

If you're like me, you've got your favorite brands, but this situation might force you to go to Plan B, or C, or D...

