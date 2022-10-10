This Minnesota Town Is The ‘Halloween Capital Of The World’!

What is it that makes this small Minnesota town the “Halloween Capital Of The World”?

There are many towns that really embrace the Halloween spirit so what does it take to earn the label of “Halloween Capital”?

Apparently Anoka, Minnesota really knows how to do the holiday up right.

Anoka is a town of around 17,000 located just north of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, “No city in the country, or the world, does Halloween quite like Anoka, Minnesota.”

They clarify by saying, "For almost a century, residents of the small Minnesota town have been holding a community-wide celebration in honor of October 31, eventually earning the town of nearly 18,000 the title of Halloween Capital of the World.”

Anoka citizens have been taking Halloween pranking to the extreme for a lot of years.

“As far back as 1919, Anoka residents woke up to a prank of epic proportions at the hands of some of the local youth.

As the sun rose, community members were greeted by wagons parked precariously on rooftops, overturned outhouses, and cows roaming freely throughout downtown and inside the halls of the county jail.”

Ever since then community members have gone to great efforts to make sure residents focused their Halloween spirit in more productive ways.

Every year Anoka schedules many fun events throughout the Halloween season to involve locals and visitors alike.

This year the Halloween Capital is holding Walking Ghost Tours, Children's Costume Contest, Pumpkin Carving Contest, Light Up The Night Parade, House Decorating Contest, The Gray Ghost Halloween 5K, and other ghostly cool stuff!