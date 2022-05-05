Traffic Delays Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

Drivers on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls will have a new round of road construction to deal with over the next several days.

The City of Sioux Falls says beginning Friday (May 6), the outside southbound lane and sidewalk on South Minnesota Avenue will be closed beginning just south of West 14th Street continuing south to the railroad tracks.

Both lanes of southbound traffic will be maintained by diverting traffic to the center turn lane.

Fiegen Construction will be working on utilities and concrete repairs is expected to take two weeks.

