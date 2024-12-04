Following Concussion, Jaguars Place QB Lawrence on IR

The Jaguars placed quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve Wednesday, likely ending his season.

Lawrence, who was already dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, suffered a concussion late in the first half of the team's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended three games for hitting Lawrence in the head as he was sliding at the end of a 6-yard scramble.

The concussion is the sixth injury Lawrence has suffered since Week 6 of the 2023 season: He also dealt with another concussion, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury and an ankle injury. He missed only one game last season but missed two this season before being placed on IR Wednesday.

Lawrence must miss at least four games and the Jaguars (2-10) have five remaining so this likely means Lawrence's fourth season is over. It also means Lawrence could potentially have corrective surgery on his shoulder as soon as he recovers from the concussion.

Lawrence hurt his left shoulder in the first half of the Jaguars' game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3 but didn't miss a snap and almost led the Jaguars to a come-from-behind victory until throwing an end zone interception with 1:38 remaining.

He missed the next two games but returned to practice Nov. 25 and he wanted to return to the field. He wasn't ruling out having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He started against the Texans and completed 4 of 10 passes for 41 yards with an interception before he got concussed with 4:20 remaining in the first half.

Mac Jones, who threw for 235 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in relief of Lawrence, will be the starter going forward. Jones started two games in Lawrence's place after the shoulder injury and the Jaguars managed just a combined 313 yards and scored 13 combined points in losses to Minnesota and Detroit.

C.J. Beathard will be Jones' backup. The Jaguars signed journeyman John Wolford to the practice squad Tuesday.

Lawrence threw for 2,045 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions and completed 60.6% of his passes in 10 games. He signed a five-year contract extension in June worth $265 million. It includes a $37.5 million signing bonus and $142 million fully guaranteed.

To fill Lawrence's spot on the roster the Jaguars signed veteran receiver Josh Reynolds, 29, off waivers. He was waived by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

Reynolds, who has 232 catches for 3,116 yards and 20 touchdowns in eight seasons with four teams, will help a depleted receiving corps, which has lost starters Christian Kirk (broken collarbone) and Gabe Davis (knee) for the season since Oct. 27.

The Top 10 Players in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds *All odds quoted as of 10/28/24 via DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien