Trump Picks Mariano Rivera and Bill Belichick for Sports Council

Donald Trump is leaning on two of sports biggest names over the last 20 years as Bill Belichick and Mariano Rivera have been tabbed to be on the President's Sports, Fitness and Nutrition Council.

In addition to Belichick and Rivera, Trump also has asked Hershel Walker and Misty May-Treanor to co-chair the council.

Walker played running back in the NFL and Treanor is an Olympic Beach Volleyball Gold Medalist.

There will be a total of 23 members on the council including Dr. Oz, Johnny Damon, Lou Ferrigno, other athletes and business leaders.