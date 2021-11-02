United Airlines Dropping a Pair of South Dakota Destinations

Air travelers in two South Dakota cities will have fewer options to choose from in 2022.

According to the travel website The Points Guy, United Airlines is discontinuing regional service to and from Pierre (PIR) and Watertown (ATY) early next year.

Flights are scheduled to end on January 3, 2022.

The move will leave travelers in both cities with just one option - Denver Air Connection - which provides non-stop service from Pierre and Watertown to Denver and non-stop service from Watertown to Chicago.

In the past, regional airline service in both Pierre and Watertown has been subsidized by the Essential Air Service, which used money from the federal government to guarantee service to these cities.

The $7 million contract for those flights through United Express' partner Skywest Airlines expired in April 2021.

