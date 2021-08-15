The University of Minnesota is the latest to join a public health effort to keep their students, staff and faculty safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Minnesota and their campuses across the state are requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for all of their employees and students, which includes student athletes as well.

This mandate will include the five campuses across the state which is Crookston, Duluth, Rochester, Morris and Twin Cities.

Minnesota joins hundreds of campuses across the country that have taken this step because simply the effort by the general public to get vaccinated has fallen short of expectations and the COVID-19 numbers are growing fast once again.

This mandate will include the option for regular testing if someone chooses not to get vaccinated or has a religious or health exception.

It will go into effect once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccinations not just for emergency use which is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

With the uncertainty of the Fall and the COVID-19 variants, it is clear many are concerned and are trying everything they can to be proactive.

For more information on the decision by the University, the different schools throughout the system and more information about their educational options, you can visit their website.