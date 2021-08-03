USD Alum Chris Nilsen Wins Silver Medal at Olympics

The state of South Dakota is celebrating today as USD Alum Chris Nilsen grabbed a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chris Nilsen took home the silver medal in the pole vault at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

He was able to clear a personal best 19 feet, 7 inches on his way to his first-ever Olympic medal.

The Olympics are great because we get to cheer for our own countrywomen and men but to see someone who literally competed in our own state, takes this excitement up a level.

For more information on the 2020 Toyoko Olympics and the remaining events, you can visit their website.