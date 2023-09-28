Double-Barrel Border Battle, SDSU & USD Face North Dakota Teams

Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) play begins this week as both South Dakota and South Dakota State University face North Dakota foes. Two games that will have fans cheering on both sides of the border.

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is sold out for the SDSU-UND contest that will kick off at 2:00 PM.

Both teams are coming off their lone bye weeks of the regular season. SDSU posted a 70-7 victory over Drake in a game played at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 16, while North Dakota fell 42-18 at Football Bowl Subdivision opponent Boise State two weeks ago.

The Hall of Fame game is a top-20 matchup between the No. 1 Jackrabbits and 11th-ranked Fighting Hawks. This week's contest will mark the sixth game between the two programs in their respective Division I eras.

Across the border, NDSU will host the University of South Dakota. Kickoff in the Fargodome is 1:00 PM.

The Coyotes have three preseason all-Americans in CB Myles Harden and LBs Brock Mogensen and Stephen Hillis ... the unit ranks third nationally in sacks and sixth in scoring defense.

The Bison, the defending national runner-up has yet to play a true road game and is celebrating homecoming this week. QBs Cam Miller and Cole Payton have combined for 13 TDs (9 rushing) through three games. Miller is completing 80 percent of his passes. Payton is the team's leading rusher as NDSU is averaging 278 yards rushing per game.

How to watch the Jackrabbits and Coyotes:

USD-UND: Midco Sports, ESPN+

NDSU-SDSU: Midco Sports, ESPN+

